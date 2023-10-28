HC Wainwright Cuts Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Price Target to $13.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELDN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

