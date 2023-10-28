Head-To-Head Survey: Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell N/A 18.50% 4.06% Steel Connect 4.35% -163.46% 7.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.69 billion 0.42 $27.27 million ($0.02) -212.00 Steel Connect $203.27 million 0.28 -$10.97 million $0.84 10.78

This table compares Stagwell and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect. Stagwell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stagwell and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 3 6 0 2.67 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stagwell currently has a consensus price target of $8.22, suggesting a potential upside of 93.92%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Volatility & Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagwell beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company also provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. The company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

