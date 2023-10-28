Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

