Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Price Up 7%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 124,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 838,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $711.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after acquiring an additional 907,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,948,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

