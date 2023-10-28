Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 121217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heartland Express

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 60,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $890,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,685.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 60,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $890,323.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,685.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 14,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 27.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $108,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.