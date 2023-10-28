Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05, reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.65 million.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $486.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

