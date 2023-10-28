Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HEINY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of HEINY opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. Heineken has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

