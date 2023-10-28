Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299,954 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.67% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $29,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 2.73. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.84 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Report on HLX

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $318,238. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.