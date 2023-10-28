Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBGet Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.57. 107,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 69,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 463,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.