Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.57. 107,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 69,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 463,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

