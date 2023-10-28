Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.57. 107,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 69,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.