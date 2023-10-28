Hilltop Partners LLC Purchases 11,770 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

