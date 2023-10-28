Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.20.

HLT opened at $149.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after buying an additional 269,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

