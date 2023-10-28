Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) CEO Buys $79,120.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CEO Tracy French purchased 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

