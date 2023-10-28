Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

