Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $43.10 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

