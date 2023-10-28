H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) versus Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Critical Survey

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H&R Block and Park Lawn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.47 billion 1.72 $551.43 million $3.57 11.46 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Park Lawn.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.9% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for H&R Block and Park Lawn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 0 1 0 2.00 Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

H&R Block currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.10%. Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $38.06, suggesting a potential upside of 222.02%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than H&R Block.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 15.95% -263.99% 21.17% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H&R Block beats Park Lawn on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. The company also provides Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. In addition, it offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

