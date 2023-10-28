Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hub Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 771,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Hub Group

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.