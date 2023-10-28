Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,059 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Hubbell worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.28 and a 200-day moving average of $300.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

