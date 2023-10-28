HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $416.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.99 and a 52 week high of $581.40.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.96.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

