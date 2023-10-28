HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUBS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $542.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $416.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $249.99 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

