Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Hudbay Minerals worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.