Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

