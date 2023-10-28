Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 2,168 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 204.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 61.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $730,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,901 shares of company stock worth $33,340,778. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

