Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $87.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

