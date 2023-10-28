Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $252.34 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.47 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

