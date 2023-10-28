Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

