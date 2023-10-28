Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $106.35 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.85.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

