Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

ETD opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $658.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

