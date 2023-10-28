Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,076 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $6,538,000.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,584,704.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,228 shares of company stock worth $14,038,306. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

