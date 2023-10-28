Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

