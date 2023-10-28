Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.