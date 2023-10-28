Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

