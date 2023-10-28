Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

