Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,116,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,153,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,242,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 264,007 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

