Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $28.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.18. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

