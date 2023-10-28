Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,000 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSCR. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $139,306.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock worth $53,696,788. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.