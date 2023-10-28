Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Shares of KNF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
