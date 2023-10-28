Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.77. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.