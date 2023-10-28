Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 7,300 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

