Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $168,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6 %

XYL opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

