i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.92

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 168036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$583.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.77.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 239.35%. The company had revenue of C$15.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

