Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Up 132.1% in October

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 30th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
Ibstock Company Profile
