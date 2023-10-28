ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-$12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.63-12.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $235.31 on Friday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $268.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

