Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.61 ($0.08). 133,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 555,788,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Iconic Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £456,300.00, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.78.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc engages in media and technology business, focuses providing online media; artificial intelligence; and big data gathering, processing, and analysis products. It is also involved in the trading activities. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

