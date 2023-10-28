IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $391.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.79 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

