IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $391.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.79 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.