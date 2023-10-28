IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $334,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $391.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.79 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

