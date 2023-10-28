Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 12,162 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $122.59 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,901 shares of company stock worth $33,340,778 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

