Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 75,938 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $19.55 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

