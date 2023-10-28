Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 170,827 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 350.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,827 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.



