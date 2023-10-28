Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 12,756 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 455,168 shares during the period.

NYSE ABG opened at $186.56 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.38 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.65.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

